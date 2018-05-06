Utah Democrats opened and closed their state convention in an efficient, bloodless and amicable manner — in sharp contrast with the bickering and chaotic Republicans. But the results still prompt questions. We chew on the meatier inquiries.

Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson won the nomination for the U.S. Senate and will face the winner of the GOP primary between Mitt Romney and _Michael Kennedy_. Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams won the right to challenge incumbent Republican Mia Love in the 4th Congressional District. What is the chatter among campaign experts about these high-profile contests?

Pignanelli: "Politics is war without bloodshed while war is politics with bloodshed.” — Mao Zedong

Overly obsessive political observers, like me, are just as fanatical as sports enthusiasts, but are described with harsher characterizations (the kindest is “nerds,” the more common term is “vultures”). This species of electoral scavengers relish campaigns that use strategy, and not just blunt force to prevail.

The congresswoman and the mayor are energetic politicians, effective fundraisers, and possess a savvy intelligence. Both are popular incumbents with high name identification. Because each are so well armed, the struggle will be determined by pure strategy — a situation Utahns have not seen for a long time.

The race will engender assaults from both sides — because the campaigns have to engage in serious warfare. The 4th District is predominantly Republican, so McAdams is portraying himself as an outsider to D.C. — which appeals to many. Love is not taking anything for granted with the demographics of the area and is painting McAdams as a tool of the liberal Democratic establishment. The bombardment of attacks will increase in frequency and tone, in order to support the strategy each combatant is employing.

As a “political vulture,” I can confirm our genus will be savoring this election.

Webb: In the U.S. Senate race, Wilson is running a nice, smart and aggressive campaign against presumptive nominee Romney. All the hard work won’t send her to the U.S. Senate, of course, but it sets her up nicely to run for Salt Lake City or Salt Lake County mayor in the future.

The McAdams/Love battle is going to be close. It could be one of the deciding races to determine which party controls the U.S. House. However, Republicans can’t win simply by attempting to “nationalize” the race. As much as most Utahns do not want ultra-liberal Nancy Pelosi as House speaker, they will base their Utah vote on the person they’re most comfortable with and who seems the most competent. National politics will be a factor, but it won’t decide the race. The lovable McAdams is a tough opponent for the more aloof Love.

Democrats are rarely known for calm gatherings. So is their recent peaceful state convention an indication of a unified minority party or a beaten-down collective of victimized true believers?

Pignanelli: Democrats wisely avoided internal struggles this year, providing a nice juxtaposition to local Republicans (not hard in 2018). This current pacification flourishes because of a unifying force (aka Donald Trump). Furthermore, the progressive element long ago assumed control of most party levers and so other factions have smaller voices.

The Democrats are commended to eliminating ridiculous arguments over bylaws, platform subparagraphs and the pettiness overly strident Republicans are hoisting on Utahns.

Webb: The GOP majority is large enough for Republicans to fight among themselves and still win most races. Democrats don’t have that luxury. If Dems aren’t unified, they are dead. Still, Utah Democrats often take leftist positions and nominate candidates who not only can’t win, but who hurt the party. The United Utah Party was organized, in part, because the Democratic Party had turned so far to the left. This year, at least in the high-profile races, Democrats seem to have learned a few lessons.

National pundits are still predicting an anti-Trump blue wave that could flip the U.S. House and cause trouble for Republicans across the country. Will Utah Democrats benefit?

Pignanelli: Many predict Mitt Romney (assuming a strong primary victory) will serve as a protective wall against any blue tsunami hitting Utah. But the expected wave is dependent on factors outside candidates’ control. If the economy is strong, the Democrats have not articulated a message other than anti-Trump. And if the North Korean talks go well, the wave could be more of a bump.

Webb: Utah Democrats and Trump haters might be motivated to send a message by voting for McAdams. But most would vote for him anyway. Otherwise, the Trump impact in Utah will be minimal. The Democrats certainly haven’t articulated a vision, policy direction or governance plan — other than “we hate Trump.” Those deficiencies, along with the leftward swing of the party and the fact that they have no unifying leader, could hurt them in the 2020 presidential election.

Republican LaVarr Webb is a political consultant and lobbyist. Previously he was policy deputy to Gov. Mike Leavitt and Deseret News managing editor. Email: lwebb@exoro.com. Democrat Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser. Pignanelli served 10 years in the Utah House of Representatives, six years as minority leader. His spouse, D'Arcy Dixon Pignanelli, is the president/CEO of the Special Olympics of Utah. Email: frankp@xmission.com.