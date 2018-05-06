We love the sport of football, and we admire the players. It’s one of the biggest forms of entertainment. In youth sports, it’s something we involve ourselves in to stay active, make friends, be a part of something and learn some life lessons along the way.

Along with contact football comes big risks, including concussions. Concussions are something that can affect someone's life dramatically, and because of the risk, parents are starting to pull their kids from this amazing sport.

So what can we do to make them safe? Taking away the sport is too dramatic. Maybe we can get better pads and equipment. We can provide a better education to parents, coaches, refs and players about the risk and how to avoid and identify a concussion.

In the works right now is limiting age on the sports, as we know our brains don’t stop developing until we are in our early 20s. Receiving a concussion early on can affect development and lead to problems later on in life. If we provide the players and others with the equipment knowledge and even better technology, we can start to prevent head trauma. If we can’t, the next step will be getting rid of the sport and the associated positive benefits with it.

Brooks Roe

Boulder City, Nevada