I have spent the last few months feeling terribly sad that I wouldn't have the option to tune into Classical 89 and hear some of my very favorite music. I have appreciated those who wrote letters begging for reconsideration. Thank you.

I had a teacher when I was 8 years old who introduced my classmates and me to classical music. Often when we came in from recess active and a bit rowdy, she would place a record on the vintage phonograph, ask us all to lay our heads on the desk and just listen. We did.

In that special time, I developed a deep love for classical compositions and composers. I have carried that love with me for 72 plus years. I can't tell you what it means to me to know of the hard work and effort expended by Michael Dunn and his staff to find a way to continue this invaluable contribution to our community.

Joanne Kapp

Sandy