LOGAN — Officials closed state Route 30 near 1700 West to all traffic for a couple of hours Saturday afternoon as they battled a fire at a nearby salvage yard.

About 40 to 50 vehicles were involved in the fire and water supply was a significant issue for the area, said Logan Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys. Firefighters, he said, were using a combination of hydrants and tanker trucks to fight the flames. About six fire departments from the region were assisting Logan City with the blaze.

Smoke plumes originating at the salvage yard along Valley View Highway in western Logan could be seen throughout the valley.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.