KEARNS — An argument between roommates ended in a 29-year-old man being shot twice, leaving him in critical condition, police said Saturday.

The shooting occurred at 5383 W. 5150 South, according to the Unified Police Department. Investigators believe a 2004 Chrysler Sebring convertible was involved in the shooter's escape.

Police found the car late Saturday morning at 5332 W. Crockett Dr., and searched the house at that address, but the suspected shooter as not there, according to Unified Police.

This story will be updated as more information is available.