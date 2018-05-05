LAYTON — Layton police shot and wounded a man who they say repeatedly said he wanted officers to shoot him and that he wanted to die during a three-hour standoff early Saturday.

Police received a call about 11:30 p.m. Saturday from a young woman who reported that a family member called her extremely intoxicated and threatening to take his own life, said Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman. She told police the man had guns in the home.

Officers arrived at a house near 1950 N. Avalon Drive, and reached the 44-year-old man by telephone. He was upset about domestic issues from earlier in the day and stated repeatedly that he wanted officers to shoot him, Lyman said.

Over the next three hours, crisis negotiators periodically talked to the man on the phone, trying to peacefully resolve the situation, he said.

During that time, the man started firing rounds inside the house and outside in the front yard, Lyman said. He went in and out of the house with both a handgun and a rifle, firing at least 10 shots in all, he said.

At 2:26 a.m, the man was in the front yard shooting his gun into the ground and confronting officers, Lyman said.

"At that point, one of our officers perceived a threat and we believe fired what looks like initially one round," he said.

Officers rendered first aid and took the man into custody. He was taken to Davis Hospital and then flown by helicopter to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray. Lyman said doctors say the man is expected to live.

Police have not released the names of the man or the officer.