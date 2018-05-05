RIVERTON — A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital in critical condition Friday following a crash with an SUV in Riverton.

Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on 13400 South near the intersection with 4000 West, said Unified police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

Witnesses told officers a white SUV attempted to change lanes and clipped the back end of the bike, sending the motorcycle rider off the road.

The driver of the SUV was cooperating with detectives late Friday, and the road was closed as investigators analyzed skid marks to measure the speed of the vehicles, Lohrke said.

It was not immediately clear if 47-year-old motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

the Utah Highway Patrol has cautioned motorcyclists and drivers to check for each other after three riders were killed in crashes over a single weekend in April.