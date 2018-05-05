OGDEN — A Roy man charged in the death of his 1-month-old son after police say he punched the infant repeatedly has been ordered to stand trial.

Matthew Daniel Graves, 22, is charged with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony and a possible capital offense, after officers said he told them he was a "monster" and had gone into a "rage" when he hit the child, Brayden Graves.

Prosecutors have a 60-day window to decide whether they will seek the death penalty in the case. The decision has not yet been made, Deputy Weber County Attorney Letitia Toombs said Friday.

After testimony from several witnesses, including a doctor and medical examiner, 2nd District Judge Joseph Bean on Tuesday ordered Graves to stand trial on the charge alleging he killed Brayden, as well as charges of allowing a child to be exposed to controlled substances, a third-degree felony, and drug possession, a class A misdemeanor. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Toombs said Graves told officers that he punched the boy and knew the infant was having difficulty, but went back to sleep and drove another child to daycare before seeking help for the baby.

The morning of Sept. 7, police responded to a Roy home on a report of an infant not breathing, charges state.

Doctors determined Brayden "had significant brain trauma," skull fractures, and separated vertebrae in the head and neck, charges state. Graves at the hospital "admitted that he had gotten angry because the infant was crying and had punched him repeatedly in the head," the charges state.

Police also reported finding drugs in Graves' car and home.

Graves has prior convictions of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, which was reduced to a class A misdemeanor, and drug possession, court records show.

He is due back in court July 9.