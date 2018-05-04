SALT LAKE CITY — Groups fighting two ballot initiatives in Utah are pulling out all the stops to keep the issues from going before voters this fall.

The initiatives to legalize medical marijuana and provide for direct primary elections now have the requisite number of valid signatures to appear on the November ballot, according to the state elections offices website.

Keep My Voice recently launched a campaign that now includes a possibly misleading robocall urging residents to remove their signatures from the Count My Vote petition. The call claims those who signed the petition were tricked or that their signatures were forged.

The Utah Medical Association and other opponents of a medical marijuana initiative confirmed they are also engaged in an effort to remove signatures from that petition.

The deadline for rescinding signatures is May 15.

The Keep My Voice robocalls says hundreds of signatures were forged on the Count My Vote petition and "most" people were deceived into signing it.

"It is potentially a new low in all of Utah politics, which is saying something," said Kirk Jowers, a longtime Count My Vote backer and former director of the University of Utah's Hinckley Institute of Politics.

"Whenever you have despotic regime that's run by a small group of people that's not supported by a majority or even a sizeable minority, then this is kind of what you see, this desperate attempt to hang on," he said on KSL Newsradio's Doug Wright Show on Friday. "I guess they just don't know what else to do but tell blatant lies."

An ongoing court battle over the nomination process has splintered the state's Republican Party, with a small number continuing to fight the candidate nomination law known as SB54 in court.

The Count My Vote initiative would maintain the current system that allows candidates to collect voter signatures, go through the state's traditional caucus/convention process, or do both to secure a spot on the primary election ballot.

Keep My Voice wants to preserve the caucus/convention system but scrap signature gathering. It mounted a drive for a competing measure but failed to collect enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Brandon Beckham, Keep My Voice director, said his organization is following the law "to a tee." In addition to the robocall, volunteers are contacting people through mailers, by email and on their doorsteps.

"All we're doing is giving people the facts. There have been instances of forgery and we're letting them know that," he said. "It's not something that we're just making up."

Four people were criminally charged for allegedly forging signatures on ballot initiatives — two in Washington County on a petition to expand Medicaid and two in Weber County on petitions to legalize medical marijuana and create direct primary elections.

The forgeries in Weber County were identified in December, early in the submission process, as election clerks trained in handwriting analysis compared signatures on the petitions to existing voter rolls, according to the county clerk's office.

The Utah Patients Coalition has easily surpassed required signature benchmarks in 27 state Senate districts so far, and has turned in 154,143 total verified signatures, according to numbers released by the state. Ballot initiatives must collect 113,000 signatures, including 10 percent of residents who voted in the most recent presidential election in at least 26 of 29 Senate districts.

The initiative allows patients diagnosed with certain illnesses such as Alzheimer's disease, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, HIV, post-traumatic stress disorder and others, to apply for a medical cannabis card. A person with a condition defined as an exceptionally rare disease, and anyone with chronic pain who is determined to be at risk of dependency on an opioid regimen, would also qualify for such a card.

Utah Medical Association CEO Michelle McComber conceded she was "not very confident" about being able to deny the medical marijuana initiative a place on the ballot via signature removals.

"It's a late effort," she said, later adding it only started up "within the last week, week and a half or thereabouts."

"But our whole goal is just to talk to people ... who have said, 'I didn't know that was in the initiative.'"

A new political issues committee registered with the state, called Drug Safe Utah, is behind the opposition to the medical marijuana initiative.

The committee, formed April 27, includes the Utah Eagle Forum conservative advocacy group and the Utah Medical Association. The Drug Enforcement Administration Salt Lake City Metro Narcotics Task Force is also listed in public records as an affiliated organization.

Gayle Ruzicka, president of the Utah Eagle Forum, said if the initiative is ultimately certified for the ballot, "It's just the beginning of our education program" that would continue through Election Day.

"We are trying to educate people about the medical marijuana initiative and what it actually says," she said, echoing repeated claims from McComber that the Utah Patients Coalition has not been forthright about the wide-ranging implications of the measure.

The legalization campaign has denied the allegation and accused the Utah Medical Association of fear-mongering as a way of trying to suppress support for the initiative.

Utah Patients Coalition campaign director DJ Schanz said Friday that "we are not overly concerned" about the signature removal effort's chances of success, "but we are concerned about the tactics and deceit being used" door to door.

"The way they're going around framing this to people who have signed the ballot initiative, it is of concern to us," Schanz said.

Schanz claimed those who have signed the initiative petition are being led to believe that those opposing the measure "have a more robust petition in the works."

"We don't feel like it would have a shot at all" of defeating the initiative, "but the way they are framing this, we are going to actively oppose what they're doing," he said.

Schanz also released a statement Friday evening saying that people pursuing signature removals are falsely claiming his campaign is "intentionally misleading voters." He said it is "a false allegation they simply can't prove."

"The (Utah Medical Association) should try to make their case to the public on equal terms where both sides can engage fairly, rather than trying to torpedo this campaign on a technicality," Schanz said in a statement.

But Ruzicka claimed those who are seeking signature removals are simply telling people to fully read the measure they initially agreed to support and to "decide for themselves." Both she and McComber contended that many who have supported the medical marijuana initiative didn't grasp the full extent of what it is calling for.

"I have personally yet to find one person who said they read it," Ruzicka said of the measure.

Beckham, who's leading the fight against Count My Vote, said "most" people sign petitions not understanding what they're signing.

"It's a bad way to do legislation. It's a bad way to get candidates on the ballot," he said.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, whose office oversees elections, hasn't received a formal complaint about the Keep My Voice robocall but said he was told one is coming. An official complaint had not been lodged as of Friday evening.

"People wonder why people hate politics. This is one of those reasons," he said on the Doug Wright show.

Cox said the fraudulent signatures were removed and the elections office "feels good" about the signatures it has verified so far.

Count My Vote has exceeded required signature benchmarks in 26 state Senate districts so far, and has turned in 131,222 verified signatures, according to the elections office.

Beckham, though, believes Keep My Voice can get enough people to remove their names by the May 15 deadline to deny Count My Vote a spot on the ballot. The elections office has until June 1 to certify initiatives to the ballot.

"Realistically we could and we're having a lot of success," he said. "We're just doing what we have to do."

Jowers said the group knows it can't keep Count My Vote off the ballot, and it's trying to make people think someone will come after them if they sign a petition in the future.

"I think that may be their misguided endgame here," he said.