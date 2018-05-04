RIVERTON — Unified police have arrested a man who they say had more than 100 pounds of marijuana in his basement apartment.

Unified Police Department Elijah Brandt Webb, 35, was arrested Thursday for investigation of drug manufacturing and drug distribution after police found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in his basement apartment in Riverton.

Investigators say Webb had only lived in the basement apartment of 12480 S. 2240 West since April 30 before police received a tip of possible drugs, said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

Detectives, along with a K-9 from the Drug Enforcement Administration Metro Narcotics Task Force, searched the house and found 92 pounds of leafy marijuana with a street value of $160,000. But they also found 18 pounds of dab, or concentrated doses of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $600,000. More than $46,000 in cash was also seized.

"We have zero tolerance for this type of illicit behavior in Riverton," Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs said in a prepared statement. "It's comforting to know the suspect was only in the city for a few days before he was apprehended. This is yet another example of the phenomenal work our Unified Police Department officers do for our community."

Police say the people living in the house above the apartment are not related to Webb and were not involved with the drugs.

Webb has a lengthy history of drug-related convictions, according to state court records.