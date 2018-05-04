New York resident William Monzidelis was working at his family business when unusual symptoms were accompanied by an alert from his smartwatch to seek immediate medical attention, according to an article by NBC New York.

After heeding his symptoms and the alert from the watch, Monzidelis was driven to the hospital by his mother. According to the article, by the time he arrived, his symptoms had worsened dramatically and he'd lost a significant amount of blood.

The article says doctors found a ruptured ulcer, which may have been life-threatening if Monzidelis had not acted on the notification he received from his smartwatch.

“In my case, it was like a little angel watching me,” Monzidelis said of his smartwatch. “It really was a magical device.”

