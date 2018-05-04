ST. GEORGE — A Utah man has been sentenced to 46 years in prison in Arizona for the kidnapping and killing of David Heisler.

The Spectrum reports 57-year-old Francis Lee McCard was sentenced Thursday in a courtroom in Kingman, Arizona, after pleading guilty to charges of murder and kidnapping.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Heisler was taken from his home in Santa Clara in Washington County in June 2016. His body was found two months later in a remote Arizona desert area north of the Grand Canyon.

Authorities say McCard was in a relationship with Kelley Marie Perry, who had a daughter with Heisler. Heisler had received full custody of the child shortly before his disappearance.

McCard is scheduled to be sentence for related federal charges in July.