The fact that our Supreme Court is wasting its time deciding if it is OK for police officers to carry a weapon when they are off duty, knowing that any citizen can get a carry permit, is frightening. I, for one, support our officers.

I am so amazed that so many people are now jumping on the bandwagon to try to shut down the protection and help they give to every community. I hope that some of you that are so against our police force could talk with people or live in countries where there is not protection of any kind and people are subjected to the crimes of bad actors.

The more restrictions and the harder we make it for our police officers to do their job, the harder it will be to recruit anyone to become an officer. I expect police officers everywhere to jump in when there is a problem of any kind, whether they are on duty or off. It is their job to protect, to help and to serve.

The Supreme Court is the essence of our law-abiding society; when the pressure from citizens prevents it from sustaining the law, we become a lawless society. When that happens, our destruction is sure.

Jan Evans

Salt Lake City