Someone looking to comparison shop for commercial sex at one of Utah’s 50 or so illicit massage parlors can visit an online review board and get graphic descriptions of experiences with individual women in these locations.

Meanwhile, the privacy of the people who actually own the businesses where these acts take place is scrupulously protected nationwide by U.S. law. There is a very real and tragic cost to this irony. Research shows the majority of these women are likely victims of human trafficking. Corporate secrecy makes prosecuting the traffickers and helping the women find freedom extremely difficult.

Utah is by no means unique. My organization, Polaris, recently undertook a massive research project to find and map the nation’s 9,000 illicit massage businesses that are currently open for business, which comprise a $2.5 billion a year criminal industry hiding in plain sight in every state in the country.

Evidence shows that the women in these establishments, most of whom are from China or Korea, were virtually tricked, defrauded or manipulated into the business, then held there through a complex web of lies, threats, debt bondage, financial manipulation and cultural coercion.

Utah’s attorney general is far ahead of the curve in recognizing trafficking in these establishments and trying to prosecute the people who actually own them, and not the victims — usually the only people on site when police raid the place. But such prosecutions are often complicated by the fact that law enforcement can’t easily identify the traffickers. Several narrowly tailored, bipartisan bills are currently being considered before the U.S. Congress today that would solve this problem while retaining the right to anonymity for legitimate business owners. The bills, including the Corporate Transparency Act and the TITLE Act, would require all businesses to register the name of the actual owner and make that information available to law enforcement in select circumstances.

Here’s why incorporation transparency matters: Unlike most human trafficking venues, illicit massage parlors generally try to appear legitimate by filing paperwork to set up the business as a taxable entity. Illicit massage businesses generally charge significantly less than the standard in a community — say $40 an hour where a therapeutic massage by a licensed massage practitioner would cost $80 an hour. Of course, the $40 advertised price is just a baseline. The real price is based on the specific activity requested.

To avoid detection by a tax auditor, who would notice the difference between the official “prices” and what the business actually brings in, owners hide the profits through complex banking schemes or by spreading them out over other, legitimate businesses owned by the same person.

Tracking those bank accounts or making the connection between businesses owned by the same person is the key to a successful money laundering prosecution. It’s almost impossible to do though if the businesses involved are not officially attached to a single owner or individual.

Of the 6,000 illicit massage parlors for which Polaris found business records, only 21 percent listed an owner. Indeed, only 28 percent had an actual named person at all.

All this is perfectly legal. Not a single state nor the federal government requires the actual owner of the business — the “beneficial owner” in business terminology — to appear on paper anywhere.

In the meantime, thousands of vulnerable women suffer behind locked doors in unimaginable conditions. This is a problem we can solve. Utah is doing a good job combating these illicit locations, but it is also time for Congress to act.