What practical purpose is there in changing the name of the UTA to Transit District of Utah? This legislation is a perfect example of wasteful and misguided spending at all levels of government. The service the UTA provides will likely improve in the future with the changes in administration that have been approved, but a change of name will have no bearing whatsoever on those improvements.

Whether it costs $50 million or $15 million to make this change, government leaders should consider how many miles of roads could be repaved or how many new police officers could be hired with that same money instead of wasting it in this way. Please don't let this happen.

David Mayfield

Millcreek