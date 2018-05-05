Legislation passed in Congress offering a chance to reopen a once-popular golf course abutting the runways of the Salt Lake International Airport is a curious but welcome development in the saga of the city’s ongoing dilemma over what to do with a golf program struggling to stay solvent.

The development is welcome because it would be a shame to allow a highly regarded links layout to go fallow, just as the airport undergoes massive modernization and expansion. The city opted to shut down the Wingpointe golf course a couple of years ago in the wake of concerns over costs — specifically a $150,000-a-year lease payment demanded by the Federal Aviation Administration for use of the land. Recent legislation sponsored by Rep. Chris Stewart removes the rule that required the FAA to demand fair market value in the terms of such leasing arrangements.

Now, the city has to come up with a million dollars or so to revive the course, and the question of whether it should pursue such an initiative may be contentious in the current context of municipal politics. Under previous Mayor Ralph Becker, the city’s golf program was pared back, though by not as much as the city had initially proposed. Golf enthusiasts squawked about plans to close up to four courses, including Wingpointe, and were enthused about the campaign promises of then-mayoral candidate Jackie Biskupski to stand up for the golf properties. Biskupski’s office worked with Stewart on the bill to change the FAA’s posture on the lease.

The question is what value a reopened Wingpointe would have for city residents, or perhaps for a private concern. The city would like a private partner to cover the costs of reopening, but there’s no word on whether there’s any actual private-sector interest. There has been talk of hotel properties being developed near the new airport, and a golf course may eventually be a good fit with a hotel designed to accommodate tourists and business travelers.

In regard to its municipal value, the Wingpointe property was a prominent recreation property on the city’s west side. The course was originally designed by an eminent golf architect and proudly presented to the public when it opened in 1990. In more recent years, city leaders have not expressed much enthusiasm for supporting municipal golf courses. Maintenance costs have risen while rates of play have declined. But golfers argue the courses lost value and players lost interest because the city had neglected its upkeep.

Those in favor of more investment in public golf point to examples in other cities where rundown properties have been rehabilitated and made profitable. A case in point is the Harding Park golf course in San Francisco, a municipal facility that was in a state of deterioration when the city partnered with golfing interests on a campaign of rehabilitation. It cost nearly $16 million, but the course — still under city ownership — has been the site of international tournaments and is part of the PGA Tour players course network.

A Harding-style makeover is not in the cards for Wingpointe. But since the property is well-suited for a golf course and little else, the city would be wise to take advantage of the now-discounted cost of leasing the land, assuming it can find a fiscally prudent way to bring Wingpointe back on par with its other parks and recreation amenities.