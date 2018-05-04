The “Immigrant Caravan,” as President Trump calls it, has been in the news lately. Actually, it has been a “pilgrimage of asylum seekers” fleeing rape and murder in Honduras and Guatemala. This is not unlike Jews fleeing from Nazi Germany.

Other immigrants from Mexico come to the United States seeking jobs. They are willing to work hard to provide a better living for their families. The United States was built by immigrants coming here seeking a better life. There were no significant immigration laws prior to about 1925. Immigrants were encouraged to come to provide the labor to build the Erie Canal, the railroads, work in mines and build cities. We need comprehensive immigration reform, such as that passed by the Senate in July 2013.

Why do people leave Mexico to come here? That country is beautiful and has vast natural resources. The answer is that their government is corrupt; only the very rich have power. Taxes are low with minimal business regulation, but the economy is not thriving. There is no middle class. There is no tax base. Only the rich can afford good educations and health care.

Is the United States headed toward becoming a country like Mexico?

Mark Rothacher

Salt Lake City