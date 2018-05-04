With Mother’s Day approaching, time to figure it out: What do you get for the mom who has everything? Or for that matter, how do you celebrate your mom who is no longer in this world? Perhaps we can think of the millions of moms around the world who desperately need our help.

Today, and every day, 800 moms die from pregnancy or birth-related causes. We know how to prevent the vast majority of these deaths. Plus, 16,000 moms every day have to deal with the loss of a child under 5. We know how to prevent the vast majority of these deaths as well.

What can we do? To start with, take hope; these numbers of preventable deaths have been more than cut in half since 1990. Currently in Congress, yes, our divided Congress, there is a bipartisan bill to help end these unnecessary deaths. The Reach Every Mother and Child Act is already co-sponsored by 141 co-sponsors in the House. In the Senate there are 25 co-sponsors.

We can honor our mothers and help save millions by asking those who represent us in Congress to support and pass this life-saving legislation. How? Call, write or visit them and make your request. Remember: each of them has a mother as well. Why not celebrate Mother’s Day by exercising your rights in a democracy and asking your representative and senators to take action?

Then, of course, you can make a card about what you have done and send it to your mother. If, like mine, she has already “graduated” (her word), you can send a note to your local paper explaining what you have done and asking others to join you. Imagine the difference in the world when we end the untimely deaths of mothers and children. What a wonderful world it will be, and each of us has the power to help it happen.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington