A pair of Utah cities ranked among the worst 500 cities in the country for diversity.

A new WalletHub report ranked Orem and Provo as the 499th and 500th worst cities, respectively, in the United States when it comes to diversity. Only Bangor, Maine, had a lower rating.

Jersey City, New Jersey, topped the entire list for overall diversity, followed by Houston, New York City, Silver Spring, Maryland, and Dallas.

Other Utah cities made the list. West Valley City was ranked at No. 117, Salt Lake City ended up at No. 161, Ogden finished at No. 247, Taylorsville ranked at No. 272, West Jordan finished at No. 347, Sandy ended at No. 406, St. George ranked at No. 460 and Layton finished at No. 470.

WalletHub ranked 501 of the nation’s largest cities on 13 metrics, giving each a numbered ranking on socio-economics, culture, economics, households and religion.

The report used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Association of Religion Data Archives.

Provo and Orem tied for 500th for religious diversity.

Provo finished 491st for its economic rankings, which measured cities for diversity of industries and occupations. Orem finished at No. 391 in that category.

Provo and Orem finished at 470th and 473rd, respectively, for household diversity, which ranked cities on the diversity of marital status, age and household type.

Provo ranked dead last for having the least age diversity, while West Jordan ranked at No. 499.

However, Provo ranked as the fourth-best city for most household-size diversity. Taylorsville and West Valley City finished second and third, respectively, for having the most industry diversity.

Provo and Orem received the same rankings last year, according to the Deseret News.

Salt Lake City ranked No. 66 last year, showing a significant drop-off for the Beehive State capital, falling almost 100 spots.

A 2012 report ranked Salt Lake City as the 27th least-diverse city in the nation.