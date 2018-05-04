SALT LAKE CITY — Prosecutors say two adult brothers not only sought out child pornography as part of their daily routine, but they edited in pictures of themselves with the illegal images.

David Craig Jeremy, 67, was charged Tuesday with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second degree felony. His brother, Kevin Glen Jeremy, 51, was charged Monday with 13 counts of the same charge. The brothers live together in a Salt Lake City apartment.

The Utah attorney general's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a warrant on the apartment April 26.

In David Jeremy's room, investigators found child porn pictures that had been printed out as well as CDs containing child pornography, according to charging documents.

"A number of the photos that had been printed out appeared to have been altered and combined with other printed images of child pornography and made to appear as if D. Jeremy was engaged in sexual acts with the children in the images," the charges state.

After initially denying he possessed child pornography, Jeremy "finally acknowledged that he had been looking at child pornography for a long time but stated that he didn’t think it was a problem," according to the charges. He also "admitted he searched the internet almost on a daily basis" for child pornography.

"(David Jeremy) explained to me he just couldn’t think of other things to do once he retired. He stated he got up in the morning and made a cup of coffee. He watched some news, surfed the internet and looked up child pornography."

Kevin Jeremy told investigators that "he’d been looking at child pornography for more than 15 years. (He) stated he viewed child pornography every day or every other day," the charges state.

Like his brother, Kevin Jeremy told ICAC authorities that he "has also taken numerous photos of himself and used Photoshop” to superimpose images of himself with images of young teens to create pictures of them naked together and engaging in sexual acts," the charges state.

Investigators located approximately 4,000 child porn images on his external hard drive, court records state.