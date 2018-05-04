SALT LAKE CITY — A 17-year-old boy who prosecutors say shot his older brother twice and may have hit him with an ax has been charged in juvenile court.

The boy, who the Deseret News has chosen not to name at this time, was charged in 3rd District Juvenile Court with discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; discharge of a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony; and illegal firing of a gun, a third-degree felony.

On April 13, the boy and his 26-year-old brother got into a fight at their home, according to court records. The older brother left the house and began breaking car windows parked outside, the charges state.

The teen went upstairs and "got his mother's gun and went outside. (The boy) walked across the yard and around the trailer in their driveway, got within 10 feet of (his brother), then shot him three or four times," court records state. "(The teen) stated that he was tired of (his brother) and the way he treats their family and that he didn't know how else to get him to stop."

The brother was "hit by two bullets: one in the shoulder that lodged in his back, and one through his arm that caused nerve damage. The nerve damage had to be repaired surgically," according to court records.

In a search warrant affidavit unsealed in 3rd District Court, police also noted that the brother had a cut on his head. The teen told officers that he hit his brother on the head "with a small throwing hatchet. (The boy) used the blade portion of the hatchet but stated it was dull and shouldn't cut anyone," the warrant states. "(He) also admitted to shooting (his brother) with a handgun. (The teen) stated he loaded the firearm with four bullets and shot (his brother) until the gun stopped firing."