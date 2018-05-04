SALT LAKE LAKE — A teenager who police say kidnapped a girl, sexually assaulted her, then tried to run over the people trying to rescue her, now faces adult criminal charges.

Luis Ernesto Palestino-Sanchez, 17, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with rape, object rape, and aggravated kidnapping, all first-degree felonies; forcible sexual abuse and attempted rape, second-degree felonies; three counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and three other misdemeanor crimes.

On Apirl 28, a 15-year-old girl went to smoke marijuana with Palestino-Sanchez, whom she had met online, according to charging documents. He drove her to a dark place on a dirt road and started getting "touchy," the charges state.

The girl told him to stop but he proceeded to rape her, according to charging documents.

Palestino-Sanchez then went to a gas station. While there, "he locked the doors and told her the alarm would go off if she exited the van," the charges state. While he was inside the store, the girl texted her cousin for help.

After leaving the gas station, Palestino-Sanchez drove back to the same dirt road and pushed the girl into the back seat and at one point strangled her, the charges state. During the struggle, another vehicle approached them.

The girl recognized her cousin's boyfriend driving the car. He got out of his car and told Palestino-Sanchez to get out, according to the charges. Instead, Palestino-Sanchez started to drive away and the boyfriend "had to jump out of the way to keep from getting hit."

The boyfriend threw a rock at the fleeing van that broke out the back window.

As they were driving away, Palestino-Sanchez "pulled a gun" on the girl "and told her she set him up," the charges state.

The girl escpaed by jumping out of the moving vheicel and calling for help.

Later that day, Palestino-Sanchez allegedly called West Valley police and reported that he had been stopped an intersection when someone shot out his back window. The investigating officer could not find a shell casing, but only found a rock, the charges state.

While continuing the investigation, police told Palestino-Sanchez that he could not wash his hands because they needed to collect DNA evidence. But on his way back to an interview room at the police station, "Palestino-Sanchez put water on his hands from a water cooler, then grabbed a bottle of hand sanitizer and put it on his hands," the charges state.

Police tried to clean the sanitizer off, but Palestino-Sanchez "wouldn't open his hands," investigators wrote.

Bail was set at $500,000. Palestino-Sanchez turns 18 later this month.