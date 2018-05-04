SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Symphony is sending the Utah Jazz into its next battle with the Houston Rockets with a battle cry.

The symphony recently filmed a video message in which Conductor and Music Director Thierry Fischer and the entire Utah Symphony wear Utah Jazz jerseys t-shirts while playing the "Sunrise" fanfare from German composer Richard Strauss' free-form symphonic piece "Also sprach Zarathustra."

Director Stanley Kubrick brought the swelling piece to a new generation when he used it in the score of his Oscar-winning 1968 film "2001: Space Odyssey."

Watch the Utah Symphony's video — titled “Houston, you have a problem” — below.

“Not every NBA team can boast a 95-person hometown orchestra (and one of only 15 full-time orchestras in the nation) sending their opponents a rousing battle cry during playoffs,” Renee Huang, the director of communications and digital media said in a press release emailed to the Deseret News.

The symphony made headlines earlier this week when Fischer wrote an op-ed piece for USA Today in which he described the group’s visit to Haiti earlier this year.

The Utah Jazz will face off against the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at 8:30 p.m. MT at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.