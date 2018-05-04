Trying to visit some Star Wars planets? Better go through Heathrow Airport.
The London airport added a new departures board that includes flights to various Star Wars planets, including Jakku, Hoth, Endor and even the Death Star.
More impressively, the flight identification number corresponds with Star Wars characters. For example, the Tatooine flight number is R2D2, while the Hoth flight number is C3P0.
“Good morning from Heathrow. The force is strong with us today and we've got some special new routes. Will you be traveling to galaxies near... or far, far away?” the airport asked.
Fans reacted with heavy excitement after seeing the board.
In February, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta offered fake flights to Wakanda, the fictional African nation seen in “Black Panther.” The airport tweeted out a picture of the film, which garnered more than 16,000 retweets and 35,600 likes.