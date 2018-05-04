Trying to visit some Star Wars planets? Better go through Heathrow Airport.

The London airport added a new departures board that includes flights to various Star Wars planets, including Jakku, Hoth, Endor and even the Death Star.

More impressively, the flight identification number corresponds with Star Wars characters. For example, the Tatooine flight number is R2D2, while the Hoth flight number is C3P0.

“Good morning from Heathrow. The force is strong with us today and we've got some special new routes. Will you be traveling to galaxies near... or far, far away?” the airport asked.

Good morning from Heathrow. The force is strong with us today and we've got some special new routes. Will you be travelling to galaxies near... or far, far away? #Maythe4th #MayTheFourth #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay 🌌🌟 pic.twitter.com/B9IcnMOMxC — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) May 4, 2018

Fans reacted with heavy excitement after seeing the board.

Quality banter from @HeathrowAirport Departures updates! I’m sitting looking for my flight and thinking I’m in the wrong terminal!! Great work guys. #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWars pic.twitter.com/RlSoGhG3ig — Simon Kitchen (@kitchey16) May 4, 2018

In February, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta offered fake flights to Wakanda, the fictional African nation seen in “Black Panther.” The airport tweeted out a picture of the film, which garnered more than 16,000 retweets and 35,600 likes.