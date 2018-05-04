BOUNTIFUL — One man is dead and another was still on the run Friday following a shooting inside a pawn store in Bountiful.

Two men attempted to rob Bountiful Pawn, 135 S. 500 West, just after 10 a.m. as it was opening, said Bountiful Police Lt. Dave Edwards. At least one of the men was armed.

The lone employee working in the shop shot and killed one of the men, according to Edwards. The pawn shop employee also suffered minor injuries, though it was not immediately clear Friday how he suffered those injuries.

It was not immediately known if the suspects also fired any shots, Edwards said.

The second suspect ran out of the store after his accomplice was shot. Police did not know if that man was also injured, or if has a gun. But Edwards said investigators are considering him to be "armed and dangerous."

This story will be updated with additional details throughout the day.