Star Wars fans across the world (and galaxy?) have a simple message for you today: May the Fourth Be With You.

Ha. Get it? It’s May the 4th. The pseudo-holiday gives Star Wars fans a chance to honor the space opera franchise, which returned to the national spotlight in recent years after Disney purchased the film’s right from Lucasfilm and pledged to make more movies.

Star Wars fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the holiday.

Happy #StarWarsDay! To quote Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Force is “...an energy field created by all living things. It surrounds us & penetrates us; it binds the galaxy together.” #MayThe4thBeWithYou

Today, let’s acknowledge the Force, connect with each other & bring peace to OUR galaxy. — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) May 4, 2018

On #StarWarsDay, the Force is all around you! Just remember that to use it, you´ll need not only skills and knowledge, but education, science, culture, and lots of information!



Help us bring the Force to everyone! 😉



Promote @UNESCO. Promote Peace.#MayTheFourthBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/DxsjLTmIeJ — UNESCO (@UNESCO) May 4, 2018

#MayTheFourth be with you if you find yourself facing down an Imperial TIE fighter, which looks a lot like the center of this spiral galaxy, named UGC 6093. Beautiful spiral arms swirl away from the fighter-shaped bar of stars crossing the galaxy's core: https://t.co/68stvBqmlT pic.twitter.com/FL1jzbuMA9 — Hubble (@NASAHubble) May 4, 2018

HAPPY STAR WARS DAY!! MAY THE 4th BE WITH YOU!!! #MayThe4thBeWithYou — Veronica Merrell (@veronicamerrell) May 4, 2018

Star Wars fans also tweeted out under the hashtag #StarWarsInFiveWordsOrLess, in which they described Star Wars in, well, five words or less.

#StarWarsInFiveWordsOrLess



Family Drama entire galaxy’s problem — Caitlin Tierney (@KatieTierneyH) May 4, 2018

Rebellions Are Built On Hope. #StarWarsInFiveWordsOrLess — Mimi (@mimidancer) May 4, 2018

EVERYBODY hates Jar Jar#StarWarsInFiveWordsOrLess pic.twitter.com/kW5FkNykiF — When it's finally the 5th month, it's gonna be May (@SethFromThe716) May 4, 2018

#StarWarsInFiveWordsOrLess Only 2 movies are worthy pic.twitter.com/5XPDl2cHZJ — Robert Omega Doom is Always Watching (@XRobsPunchinBag) May 4, 2018

Some fans used the hashtag to share their love of Star Trek.