Screenshot, NBC Sports
Star Wars fans across the world (and galaxy?) have a simple message for you today: May the Fourth Be With You.
Star Wars fans across the world (and galaxy?) have a simple message for you today: May the Fourth Be With You.
Comment on this story
Ha. Get it? It’s May the 4th. The pseudo-holiday gives Star Wars fans a chance to honor the space opera franchise, which returned to the national spotlight in recent years after Disney purchased the film’s right from Lucasfilm and pledged to make more movies.
Star Wars fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the holiday.
Star Wars fans also tweeted out under the hashtag #StarWarsInFiveWordsOrLess, in which they described Star Wars in, well, five words or less.
Some fans used the hashtag to share their love of Star Trek.