Here's a look at the news for May 4.

MUST-READ NEWS THIS MORNING:

Sister Bingham prays at White House

Sister Jean B. Bingham, general president of the Relief Society of the LDS Church, prayed at Thursday’s National Day of Prayer event at the White House Rose Garden, according to the Deseret News.

Bingham delivered one of five prayers shared in the event.

Bingham’s prayer lasted for two minutes before President Donald Trump arrived at the event.

"Our loving, gracious and perfect Father in Heaven, we approach thee in gratitude for the many blessings received at thy hands. On this National Day of Prayer, we unite to acknowledge that all good gifts come from thee. This nation has been given relative peace and prosperity, and we humbly ask thee to watch over those who are in harm's way protecting our freedoms in the pursuit of happiness,” she said.

Utah law enforcement honors fallen soldiers

Utah law enforcement officers from across the state remembered fallen colleagues Thursday, according to the Deseret News.

Kaysville Police Chief Sol Oberg said this year’s Law Enforcement Memorial Service had a positive message.

"Although this is a solemn occasion, today, we can rejoice in the fact that this year in Utah, we're not adding any new fallen officer names to our officer wall," he said.

Names added over the last few years include Utah Highway Patrol trooper Eric Ellsworth, West Valley police officer Cody Brotherson, Unified police officer Doug Barney and Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Cory Wride.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said the “fallen will never be forgotten.”

Trump considering pulling troops from South Korea?

Trump has asked the Pentagon to prepare for the possibility of reducing the number of U.S. troops in South Korea, according to The New York Times.

Reducing the number of troops is not considered a bargaining chip for Trump when he meets North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un this month or next.

The potential peace treaty between North Korea and South Korea could lessen the need for the 28,500 U.S. troops in South Korea, according to The New York Times.

But, officials said, it’s unlikely there’d be a full reduction.

Lava erupts at Kilauea volcano in Hawaii

Residents in Puna, Hawaii, fled their homes Thursday night after the Kilauea volcano erupted, “spewing lava into the air as high as utility poles, covering roads and nearing several homes,” according to Hawaii News Now.

About 1,700 people were asked to evacuate their homes.

There are two emergency shelters set up for evacuated residents. Families waited out the night in the shelters.

Fire officials told Hawaii News Now there are “high levels of dangerous sulfur dioxide” in the area. Officials said it’s best for people to “get out of the community — if you haven't already — and stay out until the threat has passed,” according to Hawaii News Now.

