Mahatma Gandhi is credited with saying, "The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members."

Recently, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that, since October 2017, it has taken custody of more than 700 children at the U.S. border, including more than 100 children under the age of 4.

While it is routine for Customs and Border Patrol officers to verify that adults bringing children across the border are who they say they are, top agency officials have revealed that cases of fraud are "very rare."

Department of Homeland Security officials have been increasingly vocal in stating that they do not have an official policy for separating women and children and do not use parent-child separations as a deterrent.

Yet Border Patrol officers summarily remove children from their parents or guardians at the U.S. border without investigations or procedural protections. They claim to be doing their duty to protect children, but such motives are called into question by the fact that many of these children languish indefinitely in the custody of nongovernmental organizations whose operators are unable to locate family members because the children arrive without any proper documentation. In fact, a top official at Health and Human Services testified before members of the Senate Homeland Security Subcommittee on Thursday that more than 1,500 unaccompanied migrant children who had been entrusted to the care of the agency could not be located.

Families seeking asylum at the Mexican border are even more likely to face forced separations because of the extremely low success rate of asylum applications from Central America. As reported by Reuters, "Asylum seekers must demonstrate a well-founded fear of persecution at home, most often from a state entity. Central Americans fare badly in such claims because the state is rarely seen as directly responsible for the life-threatening situations they leave behind." A quick Google search of these areas can yield horrifying statistics and numerous personal stories of gangs, extortion, rape, murder and extreme poverty at pandemic levels. At every turn we see contradictions and deflection of any responsibility or obligation to assist and aid those literally fleeing for their lives.

Over a year ago, then Secretary John Kelly admitted that the Department of Health and Human Services was considering a policy of separating women and children at the border to deter people from attempting the journey. To make matters even worse, ICE and border officials are now pressuring DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to adopt an unprecedented policy of criminally prosecuting all parents who illegally cross the border with their children. That means the U.S. government will not just deport those parents in civil deportation proceedings, they will now be ordered to prosecute them in criminal courts and incarcerate them here at taxpayer expense. Because the children cannot be held in criminal detention with their parents, it remains unclear as to whether those children would be deported to their home countries without their parents or would remain in the custody of agencies in the U.S.

Have we become a nation that treats parents like criminals for wanting their children to have a life free from violence, gangs, drugs and crushing poverty? Have we become a nation that separates small children from their mothers?

As an organization, we condemn in the strongest possible terms these unethical and inhumane measures employed to subdue and deter our sisters and brothers who are seeking safety and often survival for their children.

We believe in protecting the fundamental human rights of all children, no matter their race, ethnicity or legal status. Children in any situation are vulnerable and therefore deserve our protection and defense. But children fleeing physical danger are many times more vulnerable and need to be with their families. There is no moral justification for removing them from the emotional and psychological protection of their families.

We call on our local and national leaders to condemn the current practices that separate children from loved ones and thereby fracture families. We ask that measures be taken at once to halt these damaging practices. We echo the warnings of religious leaders about safeguarding the sacred unit of the family. And we declare that those in power who refuse to take immediate action are complicit in the heinous forced separations of mother, father and child.

Please join us this Monday as we contact our members of Congress and Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to insist that children be allowed to remain with their parents or guardians far from the dangers and conditions of jails or private detention centers. We are convinced that the problems associated with our current immigration laws can be solved through ethically based, bipartisan, comprehensive immigration reform, but the burden falls on all of us to convince our congressional representatives to make it a priority.

Yvette Farnsworth Baker, Diana Bate Hardy, Molly Hogan and Lisa Tingey are the Immigration Committee leads of Mormon Women for Ethical Government, a nonpartisan grass-roots organization dedicated to the ideals of decency, honor, accountability, transparency and justice in governing. MWEG is not affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.