SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone who claims to be a fan of the “The Office” remembers Michael Scott’s goodbye episode, titled "Goodbye, Michael."

But Jenna Fischer, who plays Pam Beesly on the show, recently gave "Office" fans a little more info about Michael Scott's final scene.

In the episode, Michael catches a flight to Colorado, where he plans to meet his fiance Holly and begin their life together.

Before he gets on his flight, Pam catches him at the airport, having been away from the office when Scott said goodbye to the rest of his colleagues. The two embrace in a hug and have a brief conversation before Scott heads off to Colorado. The scene was shot at a distance, so the audience doesn't hear more than muffled airport chatter.

Now, Fischer finally revealed what her character told Michael in those final moments.

"That was me talking to Steve (Carell). I told him all the ways I was going to miss him when he left our show. Those were real tears and a real goodbye," Fischer said during an Instagram live stream, according to Mashable. "That was a really emotional scene."

You can watch the entire scene below, with that added context.

Rumors continue to swirl that NBC may revive “The Office," but not with entire original cast, thanks in part to NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt's recent comments to The Hollywood Reporter, the Deseret News reported.

The show’s actors remain split about whether or not to bring back the show. John Krasinski, who played Jim on the show, seems to support it. But Carell, meanwhile, doesn’t seem too keen on bringing back the show.

"I don't want to be a jerk about it, but I think people who like the show originally would want it to come back exactly the way it was, but that could never happen because all the writers would be different, and I just wouldn't want to recreate something that was a very, very specific moment in time," he told "Entertainment Tonight." "I kind of don't want to do it because I love the show so much. I think people would be disappointed. I really do."