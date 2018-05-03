AMERICAN FORK — A Pleasant Grove woman died Wednesday after she was hit by two cars in front of American Fork Hospital, police said.

Officers responded to the crash at 170 N. North County Blvd. about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, said American Fork Police Sgt. Josh Christensen.

The 23-year-old woman, whose name was not released Thursday, was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crashes, Christensen said. Crews carried her into the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officers were investigating why she was in the road at the time, he said.