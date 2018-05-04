What did I learn in high school? I’ve got answers for Sam Nettleton's April 29 letter "All I really need to know I didn't learn in high school." It’s been 61 years since I was in the same position. I too had the same questions. I think of them all the time. English taught me proper grammar and writing so I wouldn’t sound like an idiot. Math, biology and chemistry showed me a whole world outside my own. Bookkeeping helped me understand profit and loss and how to manage my own finances and business. Typing was perhaps the most used and valuable of all classes.

I didn’t learn what I wanted for a career, but I was learning how to think and evaluate. I observed and learned from my teachers from how they conducted themselves. I saw the kind and compassionate, the thick-headed, the older teacher struggling for class control, the effect of bullying, disorder, disruption, the interest in helping kids grow and mature, the fun in music and competition and how to take advantage of opportunity.

I didn’t become an English teacher, a mathematician, a chemist or an accountant. It might have been too early to make a choice, but I learned a lot and eventually chose a career. I’ve used most of what I learned in high school throughout my life. There is a lot more being taught now than long ago. Take advantage of it.

Thomas Coppin

Bountiful