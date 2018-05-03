I interviewed one of our state representatives, who also happens to be a past teacher. Through the interview, I realized that teachers are undervalued and not paid enough.

As I'm watching the NBA finals, I'm realizing how much we are paying these guys. But teachers are the ones teaching, influencing and shaping the minds of our children. They should definitely get paid more.

Teachers are an extremely important part of our society, and if we don't change something, we will soon have a teacher shortage. I believe it's time to pay these teachers what they're worth and start showing what we truly value as a society.

Ethan Scott

Midway