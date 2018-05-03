On April 21, a Deseret News editorial titled "Environmental stewardship relies on individual character" reported that scientific consensus points to human impact in the shifting climate. The editors were optimistic that climate change problems could be tackled. They stated that American entrepreneurs and companies through incentives and competition are best suited for addressing this challenge.

Certainly, entrepreneurs and companies are at the forefront of innovative solutions. However, a successful company must maximize profits. Is it possible to advance profits while promoting health and improving the environment?

The Citizens' Climate Lobby carbon fee and dividend proposal does exactly this. It places a predictable, steadily rising price on carbon with the fees collected returned to households as an energy dividend. This benefits the economy, our health and the environment. It stimulates investment for entrepreneurs to develop alternative energy technologies and gives businesses incentives to increase their energy efficiency to reduce their carbon footprints. The dividends given back to households also stimulate the economy.

Judy Gooch

Salt Lake City