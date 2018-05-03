PROVO — The Utah Transit Authority has scheduled three public hearings to discuss proposed changes to several routes affected by the Provo-Orem bus rapid transit system.

The hearings will be held:

• Tuesday, May 15, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Provo City Library, 55 N. University Ave.

• Wednesday, May 16, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Spanish Fork Senior Center, 167 W. Center.

• Thursday, May 17, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the American Fork Senior Center, 54 E. Main.

If approved, the proposed changes to routes 811, 821, 830, 838, 840, 841, 850 and 862 would go into effect on Aug. 12.

Once the bus rapid transit system, now called the Utah Valley Express, comes online, UTA is proposing eliminating routes 830 and 838.

In addition, UTA wants to realign route 821 near the Provo Towne Centre mall to use University Avenue between East Bay Boulevard and 920 South in both directions. The Provo Towne Centre will be served by the Utah Valley Express.

Routes 811, 850 and 862 would have stop changes in Orem to connect to the Utah Valley Express near University Place mall.

Other proposed changes include more trips on route 841 to enhance connectivity between the Orem Station and Utah Valley University; eliminating route 840 around UVU since all stops will be covered by route 841; extending route 862 to the Orem Station, replacing some stops on route 830.

At the hearing, UTA will provide an opportunity for citizens, private transportation providers, public officials and interested agencies to comment on the proposals.

Those who can't attend the hearings may submit written comments by mail or email to Andrea Packer, Utah Transit Authority, 669 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, or hearingofficer@rideuta.com. All comments must be received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 24.