SALT LAKE CITY — Get your blankets and picnic baskets ready: Deer Valley Resort will host its own concert series for the first time this summer, featuring artists The Decemberists, Gavin DeGraw, Phillip Phillips, Jason Mraz and others.

All concerts will take place at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, according to a press release. The Deer Valley Concert Series doesn’t begin until August 2, but there will be various other concerts held at the amphitheater throughout the summer as part of other music series.

Twilight Concert Series The Decemberists, an indie folk rock band from Portland, Ore., will kick off the Deer Valley Concert Series with a concert on Aug. 2.

Bob Wheaton, Deer Valley Resort president and COO, said in the press release that he’s excited to begin a new concert series to complement the other two series the resort hosts, the Deer Valley Music Festival and the Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series.

“As home to one of Utah’s premier outdoor music venues, we are thrilled to be able to program our own concert series for the first time in the venue’s existence,” Wheaton said.

The full lineup for the Deer Valley Concert Series is as follows:

Aug. 2, 2018: The Decemberists, Whitney

Aug. 9, 2018: Gavin DeGraw, Phillip Phillips

Aug. 18, 2018: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, M. Ward

Aug. 31, 2018: Gov’t Mule, The Magpie Salute

Sept. 3, 2018: Jason Mraz

Concert tickets will go on sale Friday, May 11 at 10 a.m. at deervalleyconcertseries.com. Reserved, general admission floor and general admission lawn tickets will be available for each concert.