Here’s a look at the news for May 3.

Utah Jazz steal Game 2 in Houston

The Utah Jazz shocked the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, stealing Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals in Houston, according to the Deseret News.

Joe Ingles ignited for a career-high 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers in the process, as Utah topped Houston 116-108 to even the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

“Obviously we wanted to be aggressive but like I said a million times within the flow of our offense and our team,” Ingles said. “Lucky enough to get a couple to fall early.”

Jazz coach Quin Snyder said he spoke with Ingles earlier in the week about finding his stroke.

“I was giving Joe a hard time,” Snyder said. “He started last year as probably our fifth wing and he wasn’t that for long, but I mentioned it before but every time Joe is needed to step up his game, he’s been able to do that or at least he’s committed to that, and I think over time he’s improved.”

Sen. Orrin Hatch to get a library, public policy institute

The University of Utah and the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation have signed an agreement to build the new Orrin G. Hatch Center, which will include a library and public policy institute, the Deseret News reported.

The center will be built at 427 E. South Temple in Salt Lake City, across the street from the Thomas S. Monson Center.

"It’s no secret that the people up in Massachusetts wanted all my papers so they could put them in the Ted Kennedy Institute. I said, ‘No way,'" Sen. Hatch, R-Utah, told the Deseret News, referencing how he and Kennedy often argued on the political floor while becoming good friends.

"Most of the social legislation that works in this country came during those years that Kennedy was working with me," Hatch said. "He could never have passed those things by himself, and neither could I."

Utah attorney general reviewing former UTA boss’ severance package

The Utah Attorney General’s Office wants to know why former Utah Transit Authority boss Jerry Benson received $200,000 despite being fired last month, the Deseret News reported.

The office wants to review more “transit agency employee contracts that offer similar provisions,” according to the Deseret News.

"We're going to look at those on a case-by-case basis, including the Benson contract," said Assistant Attorney General Mark Burns, director of the office's highways and utilities division.

Burns said Benson’s contract with the UTA states “if Benson was terminated without cause, including because his position was eliminated, the severance package is triggered," the Deseret News reported.

Trump repaid lawyer hush money, says new lawyer

President Donald Trump personally repaid his lawyer $130,000 used to pay an adult film actress in exchange for her silence over an alleged affair, according to multiple reports.

Trump’s new lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, admitted the repayment on national television Wednesday, speaking with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

Giuliani said the payment wasn’t made from campaign funds.

"That money was not campaign money. Sorry, I'm giving you a fact now that you don't know. It's not campaign money. No campaign finance violation,” he said. “They funneled it through a law firm and the president repaid it."

