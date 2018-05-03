SALT LAKE CITY — There’s no shortage of good times to be had this weekend. Whether it’s a free screening of the original “Star Wars” (May the fourth be with you, remember?) or a gargantuan buffet of European pastries, Instagram fodder abounds. Let’s get to it.

‘Star Wars’ at the library

Help them, library patrons. You’re their only hope. In honor of Star Wars Day, “Star Wars: Episode 4 — A New Hope” will be shown at the Sweet Branch of the Salt Lake City Library. All lightsabers must remain off for the duration of the screening: May 4, 3 p.m., 455 F. Street, free (801-594-8651, slcpl.org).

Mole cooking class

Instead of just eating Mexican food this Cinco de Mayo, why not learn how to cook it? The Park City Culinary Institute will teach folks how to cook chili verde mole at a special hands-on class at the institute’s new Salt Lake City teaching kitchen. But wait, there’s more: Attendees will also cook pork medallions, authentic garlic rice, frijoles de la olla, charred tomato salsa and homemade flour tortillas. Ages 21 and older. May 5, 6-9 p.m., 1484 S. State St., $75 (435-659-5075, parkcityculinaryinstitute.com).

Courtesy of Hruska's Kolaches Hruska's Kolaches hosts Kolache Fest on Saturday, May 5 from 8 a.m.-noon at its Salt Lake City location.

Kolache Fest

May 5 doesn’t have to be all about Mexican food, you know. Give central Europe some love at Kolache Fest 2018, hosted at Hruska’s Kolaches’ Salt Lake City location. For only $5, you’ll get access to an all-you-can-eat kolache buffet. May 5, 8 a.m.-noon, 2030 S. 900 East, $5 (385-309-4379, hruskaskolaches.com).

Open Streets SLC 2018

Dust off your boombox, fire up The Dooby Brother’s “Takin’ It To The Streets” and head to West Temple and 200 South for a massive block party. Street blocks near Pioneer Park will be sectioned off for the free event, which includes live music, yoga sessions, food and drinks, art galleries, giant chess and much, much more. May 5; 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.; 200 South, 300 South, Pierpont, West Temple, 200 West and Pioneer Park; free (slcopenstreets.com).

The Commonwealth Room opening

The Commonwealth Room, a new 700-capacity venue from the owners of the State Room, opens in South Salt Lake. Sepiatonic, a “vaudeville-style belly dance, burlesque and musical project” from Portland, Oregon, will headline the show. May 5, 7 p.m., 195 W. Commonwealth Ave., free but tickets required, ages 21 and older (801-596-3560, thecommonwealthroom.com).

Pokemon Regional Championships

Are you a master of Mewtwo? A picker of Pikachu? A commander of Charmander? Prove it. The Pokemon Regional Championships comes to the Utah State Fairpark. May the Jigglypuff be with you. May 5-6, 10 a.m., 155 N. 1000 West, free (801-538-8400, pokemon.com/play).