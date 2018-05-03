After discovering a distressed puppy stuck in a drain in Lucknow, India, resident Milind Raj built a drone to rescue it, NDTV reported.

Raj, who builds robots for a living, attached a drone to an artificial intelligence-controlled robotic arm to lift the puppy from the drain. It took him about six hours to build the device in his lab.

By using an AI arm with a heartbeat sensor, Raj monitored the puppy’s heart rate to ensure it wouldn’t suffocate.

"It was not possible for a human to rescue the puppy without endangering their own life, so I decided to put technology to the task," Raj said. According to Raj, the puppy had been stuck in the 20-foot-deep drain for two days.

After Raj rescued the puppy, he decided to adopt it and name it “Lifted.”

Read the full story on NDTV’s website and view a video of the rescue on YouTube.