After discovering a distressed puppy stuck in a drain in Lucknow, India, resident Milind Raj built a drone to rescue it, NDTV reported.
Raj, who builds robots for a living, attached a drone to an artificial intelligence-controlled robotic arm to lift the puppy from the drain. It took him about six hours to build the device in his lab.Comment on this story
By using an AI arm with a heartbeat sensor, Raj monitored the puppy’s heart rate to ensure it wouldn’t suffocate.
"It was not possible for a human to rescue the puppy without endangering their own life, so I decided to put technology to the task," Raj said. According to Raj, the puppy had been stuck in the 20-foot-deep drain for two days.
After Raj rescued the puppy, he decided to adopt it and name it “Lifted.”
