When six best friends, one of whom is battling brain cancer, planned a weekend beach getaway in Northern California, they had no idea how special the trip would become.

KTVU in San Francisco reported the story after one of the women, Jennifer Toby, wrote to KTVU reporter Frank Somerville about their experience.

According to Toby, the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay was the only hotel available with a wheelchair accessible room facing the ocean like her friend wanted, but it was out of their budget.

Toby called and explained the situation to sales coordinator Tanya Cruz, who provided a discounted rate and a special experience throughout their stay.

When the women opened the door to their room, they all had chills and were in awe with what they saw, Toby wrote. “They had decorated with balloons, wrote her a special card, gave her a gift bag with goodies, spoiled us with fruit and cheese platters, a s'mores kit. ... They even printed out one of the pictures that we gave them and put it in a nice picture frame in the room.”

Read the full story on KTVU’s website.