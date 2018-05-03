PROVO — A 56-year-old Utah man is facing a terrorism-related charge after he allegedly threatened to blow up a county government building in Provo.

The Daily Herald reports Miguel Gedo made his initial court appearance in 4th District Court Wednesday on a charge of second-degree felony threat of terrorism.

Deputy Utah County attorney Mariane O'Bryant says in a probable cause statement Gedo became agitated and aggressive when he visited the Utah County Recorder's Office in the county administration building on Feb. 2

She says he allegedly threatened to come back and blow up the administration building, warning that it would be a "bloodbath."

It's not clear if Gedo has a lawyer or will be appointed one before his preliminary hearing Judge Thomas Low set for May 30.