President Donald Trump celebrated Thursday as National Day of Prayer.1 comment on this story
“I encourage all Americans to observe this day, reflecting on the blessings our nation has received and the importance of prayer, with appropriate programs, ceremonies and activities in their houses of worship, communities and places of work, schools and homes,” Trump said in his speech at the White House Rose Garden.
Trump not only called for all Americans to celebrate prayer, but also announced he signed a new executive order to establish the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative, which is focused on protecting religious freedom with the help of faith-based organizations and communities, according to CBS News.
But Trump wasn’t the only observer of prayer and religion. Celebrities, religious leaders and politicians all honored the day with tweets celebrating people from all walks of faith.