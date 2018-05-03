President Donald Trump celebrated Thursday as National Day of Prayer.

“I encourage all Americans to observe this day, reflecting on the blessings our nation has received and the importance of prayer, with appropriate programs, ceremonies and activities in their houses of worship, communities and places of work, schools and homes,” Trump said in his speech at the White House Rose Garden.

Trump not only called for all Americans to celebrate prayer, but also announced he signed a new executive order to establish the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative, which is focused on protecting religious freedom with the help of faith-based organizations and communities, according to CBS News.

But Trump wasn’t the only observer of prayer and religion. Celebrities, religious leaders and politicians all honored the day with tweets celebrating people from all walks of faith.

Today, it was my great honor to celebrate the #NationalDayOfPrayer at the @WhiteHouse, in the Rose Garden! Proclamation: https://t.co/4jAxJnBJoq pic.twitter.com/AsWTfpu290 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

Today, I urge everyone to pause for a moment and say a prayer for our beautiful country, the brave men and women serving in the Armed Forces, and for those who do not have the freedoms that we do as Americans. #NationalDayofPrayer pic.twitter.com/PmsTnT5VDB — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) May 3, 2018

On #NationalDayofPrayer, we remember that we always have someone to talk to. Through prayer, we can be filled. pic.twitter.com/Vxc6mYWjWp — The LDS Church (@LDSchurch) May 3, 2018

As we mark 2018 #NationalDayofPrayer at the @WhiteHouse, we remember the American people believe in prayer. Always have. Prayer is the cord that runs through every era of America’s history. pic.twitter.com/iS06nRPHUy — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 3, 2018

Today is the #NationalDayOfPrayer. Let’s all join together in praying for our country, our @POTUS, @VP, & all of our political leaders, regardless of their party affiliation. Pray that God would unite their hearts, & they would work together for the good of all America. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 3, 2018

“Now, therefore,” says the Lord

“Turn to Me with all your heart

With fasting, with weeping, & with mourning.”



So rend your heart, & not your garments;

Return to the Lord your God

For He is gracious & merciful



Joel 2:12-13#nationaldayofprayer — Melissa (@John6_33) May 2, 2018

#NationalDayOfPrayer



Prayer is important everyday but its good to have one day where its encouraged more than usual. — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) May 3, 2018

On this #NationalDayOfPrayer I pray for you all.I pray for your healing for those who need a miracle right now father.For those who need a blessing financially&feel you aren’t listening.I ask you to bless each&everyone of my followers&non followers father God,in Jesus name Amen💕 — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) May 3, 2018

Today is #NationalDayOfPrayer. Honor the day by praying or allowing a moment of silence to reflect on #USArmy Soldiers we've lost serving our nation. pic.twitter.com/w43SU2UB4m — U.S. Army (@USArmy) May 3, 2018

Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord—Psalm 33:12 #NationalDayofPrayer pic.twitter.com/G727ld3Bza — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) May 3, 2018

My wife and I love this Celtic prayer. She wanted to share it with you all for #NationalDayOfPrayer. It reminds her of her grandmother and her faith. pic.twitter.com/14Wsb0w71j — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 3, 2018

Trump at the #NationalDayofPrayer: "America is a nation of believers."



No, it's not. Nearly one-quarter of Americans are religiously unaffiliated. — FFRF (@FFRF) May 3, 2018

"When you pray, do not do so in the streets or synagogues for everyone to see, as the hypocrites do without reward; but rather pray in your home, in private, between only you and your God, and you will be rewarded."

--Mathew 6:5-6 #NationalDayOfPrayer — Rev. Dr. Michael J. Salamone (@MichaelSalamone) May 3, 2018