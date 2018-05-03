Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment unveiled the name and website for their new streaming service for all things related to DC Comics.

The service will be called DC Universe. The new landing page can be found here.

“DC Universe is a first-of-its kind, immersive digital experience designed just for DC fans. One of the many incredible things your membership will include is unlimited access to the following exclusive original series,” the mostly bare website reads.

The ultimate DC membership is coming, thanks to @TheDCUniverse. Sign up here for updates on exclusive original series and more: https://t.co/MByVfpK2CH #DCUniverse pic.twitter.com/lT4uyshLH7 — DC (@DCComics) May 2, 2018

According to The Verge, several shows have already been announced for the subscription service, including the animated show “Young Justice: Outsiders,” and a live-action adaption of the “Titans” comics.

Harley Quinn, the on-and-off psychotic girlfriend of the Joker, will receive her own animated series, too.

A “Swamp Thing” series was also announced. James Wan, who directed the upcoming “Aquaman” movie,” will produce the show.

The service doesn’t have an official launch date yet. However, “Titans” is set to debut in 2018 and “Swamp Thing” will be released in 2019.

DC is already ahead of its major competitor, Marvel, in terms of having a streaming service. Marvel will likely have its live-action and animated series on Disney’s streaming service, set to launch in 2019.

In November, Disney CEO Bob Iger said series based on Marvel characters would air on the streaming service.

DC has struggled to puncture sales in the live-action film arena, at least compared to Marvel. As the Deseret News reported, DC’s biggest film “Justice League” sold less than 13 of the 18 movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.