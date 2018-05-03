SALT LAKE CITY — A Colorado man kicked off of a Southwest flight last week and arrested in Salt Lake City has been arrested again after police say he threatened security at a local gas station.

Marc Anthony Castriotta, 44, of Englewood, Colorado, was arrested April 26 for investigation of public intoxication after making "several threats to passengers" on board Southwest Flight 1634 from Denver to San Jose, California, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

The pilot decided to make an emergency landing in Salt Lake City to get Castriotta off the plane.

"Castriotta had a strong smell of marijuana on him and he was agitated. He has the appearance of someone who may be under the influence of a controlled substance. Due to him being a threat to others and himself, he was arrested for public intoxication," the report states.

He was arrested when the plane landed and taken to the intoxication unit of the jail. He was released after sobering up, according to jail documents.

But Castriotta apparently did not go back home or continue to San Jose after being released.

Just after midnight Tuesday, police say Castriotta was standing across the street from a gas station as a security officer asked a homeless man to leave the property. That apparently prompted Castriotta to start yelling at the security guards.

"(He) was yelling that the security guards were Muslim and used the N-word towards the security guards," the report states.

Castriotta crossed the street and "continued to use racial slurs" toward two security guards and a gas station employee, police wrote in the report.

"The arrested person would make hitting motions toward the three victims. The arrested person at one point took out a letter opener from his pocket and made stabbing motions towards the three victims," the report states.

Police were called and Castriotta was arrested. After he was taken into custody, officers found he was in possession of three credit cards and a Social Security card that weren't his, the report states. He allegedly claimed he had found them at the hotel where he was staying.

As officers tried to put Castriotta into a police car to take him to jail, he "kicked at police," the report states.

Castriotta was booked into jail for investigation of three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a stolen credit card, assault by a prisoner and assisting another person in obtaining an ID card.