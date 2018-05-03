It is easy for the agnostic or atheist to dismiss freedom of religion and belief as something reserved solely for believers and the organized churches they attend. The reality is that freedom of religion and belief is central to a host of rights to which the atheist and agnostic regularly lay claim. Freedom of religion and all the first freedoms matter and deeply impact countless facets of individual and community life.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke Tuesday to a committee in the British Parliament in London. He titled his address “Why Atheists (and Everyone Else) Should Support Freedom of Religion or Belief.”

Elder Christofferson made the case that “courts have implicitly recognized that rights must protect both religious believers and nonbelievers. The freedom of speech, for instance, embraces the right to speak about God but also to speak about one’s personal opinions on matters of politics, art, literature, history, morality and virtually any other topic.”

In other words, the believer and the nonbeliever receive equal and vital protections targeted not only to religious freedom, but to the interdependent First Amendment freedoms that enable society to thrive and human beings to flourish.

This isn’t the first time Elder Christofferson has addressed an international audience on the importance of religious liberty. In 2015, he spoke in Sao Paulo, Brazil, at “A Celebration of Religious Freedom” interfaith conference. At that time he said, “We use our freedom of religion and belief to establish our core convictions, without which all other human rights would be meaningless. How can we claim the freedom of speech without being able to say what we truly believe? How can we claim the freedom of assembly unless we can gather with others who share our ideals? How can we enjoy freedom of the press unless we can publicly print or post who we really are?”

The believer and the nonbeliever have a vested interest in preserving these rights. The atheist and agnostic, as well as the devout, must actively engage to preserve and protect the rights of belief and conscience. This should happen not just in synagogues, mosques and churches, but in the public square and the place of business. If citizens aren’t able to bring their whole, authentic self to work and to the community, those first freedoms are lost to everyone.

The LDS Church has a long history of defending First Amendment rights for people beyond its membership records. In 1843, Joseph Smith stated, “If it has been demonstrated that I have been willing to die for a ‘Mormon,’ I am bold to declare before Heaven that I am just as ready to die in defending the rights of a Presbyterian, a Baptist, or a good man of any denomination; for the same principle which would trample upon the rights of the Latter-day Saints would trample upon the rights of the Roman Catholics, or of any other denomination who may be unpopular and too weak to defend themselves. It is a love of liberty which inspires my soul — civil and religious liberty to the whole of the human race.”

Defending the rights of religion and belief, freedom of speech and of the press, freedom to assemble and the freedom to petition the government is the responsibility of every citizen. The interdependent nature of these freedoms requires every citizen to defend them, even for those who might disagree.

Protecting religious liberty starts with the power of example. When citizens publicly stand up for the rights of others, they simultaneously stand up for their own. Indeed, if all Americans, believers and nonbelievers, put the first freedoms first, they will build a thriving republic which will last.