SALT LAKE CITY — Drinks are lot like music, according to Cody Braun, one of the founders of the rock band Reckless Kelly.

If they are being given away for free, people aren’t picky about what they’re getting. But once money is involved, consumers become a little more selective about what they spend their paycheck on. And if they can get the same thing for free somewhere else — whether it be drinks or music — they’ll do that instead.

In 2016, Reckless Kelly released "Sunset Motel," their ninth studio album and one of their most upbeat with songs such as “Radio,” “Moment in the Sun,” “How Can You Love Him (If You Don’t Even Like Him),” and “Who’s Going to Be Your Baby Now?”

“Our goal with this one was to really kind of step more into the Americana scene a little bit,” said Braun in a recent interview with the Deseret News, adding that the band was trying to step out of the Texas country music spotlight a little bit and focus on new markets.

Despite being a very strong album, "Sunset Motel" barely cracked Billboard's top 200 on the U.S. album charts, though it did peak at No. 12 on the country album chart (a personal best). Braun said 2017 was a tough year not only for his band in terms of album sales, but for a lot of artists.

“It wasn’t one of our highest selling albums,” he said. “But our streams are up by hundreds of thousands.”

On streaming services like Spotify, Braun said the band is doing well. But as is the problem for many artists, streaming songs on Spotify doesn’t translate into money for artists.

Pat Reavy, Deseret News Willy Braun and Joe Miller of Reckless Kelly at the State Room in 2017.

“I don’t know if most people understand how big of a hit that makes, especially on independent artists putting out their own records and paying for their own records, and then everybody listens to them for basically free instead of paying that $15 for a CD. It really has a big impact,” he said.

Braun admits it has forced the band to think about different ways of doing business. But he doubts they’ll ever stop releasing albums.

“Just the process of making records is really fun and kind of part of the art that we really enjoy. I think we’ll always continue to make records. But figuring out how to pay for them is definitely different,” he said.

Not only does Reckless Kelly carefully think through the songs they put on their albums and the album's cohesiveness (“We like to have a beginning, middle and end,” Braun said), but the band puts a lot of thought into the album's packaging, too. Reckless Kelly has been nominated for the Grammy for best album artwork for their past three records, winning one for 2013's "Long Night Moon."

“We do this because we love the art of playing music and the process of making records,” he said.

It’s something Reckless Kelly has been doing now for more than 20 years. Fans of the Braun Brothers all know the story: Brothers Willy and Cody Braun began performing at a very young age in Idaho with their father, Muzzie Braun, and their brothers Micky and Gary Braun went on to form the alt country group Micky & The Motorcars. The Braun family even landed two guest spots on "The Tonight Show" when the four brothers were very young.

But it was when Willy and Cody Braun set out for Bend, Oregon, and later Austin, Texas, that they achieved the sound that would become Reckless Kelly. Along the way, they picked up longtime members Jay Nazz on drums, lead guitarist David Abeyta and most recently, Joe Miller on bass.

For the next two decades, the band blurred the lines between country and rock with a series of solid albums and on May 9, Reckless Kelly returns to Salt Lake City. During their last visit in the fall, they sold out the State Room and played an extra long show, giving fans an unforgettable “Evening With Reckless Kelly.” This time, they’ll be the first ticketed event for the brand new Commonwealth Room — which has the same owners as the State Room owners, but is a bigger venue.

Later this year, all of the Brauns will return to Idaho for the annual Braun Brothers Reunion Festival in Challis Aug. 9-11. This year marks the second that the four Braun Brothers are completely in charge of organization the event, after having the torch passed down from their parents last year.

“It’s an unbelievable amount of work,” Cody Braun said.

Pat Reavy, Deseret News Reckless Kelly, lead by brothers Willy and Cody Braun, return to Salt Lake City on Wednesday at the Commonwealth Room.

His parents organized the festival for 30 years. So fortunately, he says, a lot of what they do to host the event is already in place.

But living 2,000 miles away in Texas has posed a challenge, he admitted, especially when most of the residents in the small Idaho town “do their business at the coffee shop and not (through) email,” he said.

Things that most concertgoers don’t think about, such as parking and ordering port-a-potties, are all items that have to be taken care of in preparation for the concert. Braun said his duties include booking who’s going to play and helping organize concessions — a far cry from his day-to-day work in the music business.

As for the next album, Braun said Willy typically focuses on writing from now until October, as the band often spends their studio time in January and February. After that, Reckless Kelly will look to release their music to the public, who hopefully will be willing to spend a few dollars to buy a record.

If you go …

What: Reckless Kelly

When: Wednesday, May 9, doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Where: The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. Commonwealth Ave.

How much: $27

Web: www.ticketfly.com