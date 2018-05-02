CEDAR BREAKS NATIONAL MONUMENT — State Route 148, the Cedar Breaks Scenic Drive, is expected to open for the summer season on Tuesday, May 15, weather permitting.

Visitor services, such as restrooms and the information center, will not be available until Friday, May 25. The Alpine Pond, Spectra Point and Ramparts Trails are currently closed due to excessive snowdrifts, fallen trees and to protect park resources from damage.

Park overlooks, the Sunset and Campground trails are open but have snow and mud in some areas; visitors are advised to use caution. The Point Supreme Campground will open early June.

Park officials are also reminding the public that heavy vehicles — those over 26,000 pounds — will be prohibited from using S.R. 148. Road signs outlining the weight restriction are posted on all routes leading to the monument.