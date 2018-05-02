Kids watch a red panda walk through the new Janet Quinney Lawson Red Panda Exhibit at Utah's Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. It's been nearly a decade since guests have been able to see the furry creatures, but now the zoo is welcoming a 4-year-old male and a 7-year-old female from Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona. According to the zoo, the two have been acclimating to their new exhibit, which features close to 360-degree viewing; two areas for nose-to-nose encounters; and views from the upper dining deck of the Asian Highlands area. The animals' new home is also equipped with cooling spots and a recirculated water feature. Red pandas are an endangered species native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China. Often confused with a raccoon or fox, the red panda is mainly active at dawn and dusk and mostly eats bamboo. Thick, red fur covers their entire body, including the soles of their feet, to help conserve body heat. The chance to name these new zoo favorites is still up for grabs at hoglezoo.org.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Don't forget to follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.