To the young man who wrote the April 29 letter "All I realy need to know I didn't learn in high school," and to all you young people who are about to graduate from high school, let me give you some advice: Cherish your high school years.

I graduated in 1964. As I did, I did not think that so much of what I learned would be helpful; however, much of what I learned is still with me, and much of what I learned fit well into what happened after graduation. Math and science fit well into my training as a radar repairman in the Army. That led to my passing the tests to become a master electrician. That led me to working for a company that led me to a lot of travel, both nationally and internationally. That brought me to appreciate world cultures that seemed to be of little interest to me while in high school.

My military training brought me to better appreciate the country I live in. Recently I took general knowledge and history quizzes on the internet. I scored very high. I was rated as Ph.D.

You are now around 18 years old. Do all you can, in spite of what you think your high school education may have lacked. Education does not end at high school graduation. Take what you get from high school, and fly with it. You will do great.

Bryant Larsen

West Jordan