I applaud the Deseret News for their April 21 editorial titled "Environmental stewardship relies on individual character." It stated “the climate is changing” and “current scientific consensus points to human involvement.” They also called on the forces of “incentives and competition” asking “American entrepreneurs and citizens to lead.”

Competition can definitely reduce our damage to the climate if the competition is fair. Unfortunately, the deck is currently stacked for continued use of fossil fuels and against clean energy. We don’t pay for the environmental cost of coal, oil and natural gas in the purchase price of these products. In economic terms, these costs are “externalized.” For instance, our taxes pay the EPA to regulate and clean up toxic coal ash, and our health insurance pays for medical care of those harmed by air pollution.

How can we level the playing field? I suggest that Congress pass a policy supported by the nonpartisan Citizens’ Climate Lobby called carbon fee and dividend. The government would charge a predictably increasing fee on fossil fuels and the proceeds would be returned to households. The cost of fossil fuels would eventually reflect their true cost. With fair competition, the future climate can indeed “prove clean and bright for generations to come.”

David Folland

Sandy