All great music comes from … other music.

It’s our greatest teacher, our loftiest inspiration and at times our cruelest measuring stick. There is no new thing under the sun, says the Bible, and for music, that’s exactly right. Every song has its roots. That’s true for all songwriters and performers, and even more so for those of us from musical families, where the fabric of our childhood is so deeply interwoven with songs.

This gives older music and artists a double value — their own inherent musical greatness and then the additional, accumulating worth of all the new songs and artists they inspire. When we sit down with fountainhead acts like Sister Rosetta or Robert Johnson, we’re in the presence of royalty.

But amazingly, instead of honoring these legends, some digital radio companies are ripping them off. Maybe they misread the commandment — it’s supposed to be “respect” your elders.

The issue is a moral and for some even a spiritual one. But like many vital matters, it plays out as a question of the law.

Under federal copyright, when digital radio plays music, it must pay a small royalty to the artist and copyright owner that recorded it. Those pennies add up. Today, streaming is powering a music renaissance, generating nearly two thirds of all music business revenues. That money allows working musicians to pursue their dreams, funds recording, instruments and new projects and ideas, and ensures older musicians can meet their basic needs.

But for music performances recorded before Feb. 15, 1972, the law is murkier. Federal copyright protections don’t go back that far, and state laws are all over the map.

This older music still has tons of value — some services have whole stations dedicated to the music of the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s and it includes some of the most important tracks ever laid down, from "Sgt. Pepper" to "Stairway to Heaven." But the law governing it is a mess. So, what’s digital radio that wants to use it supposed to do?

An honorable station might try and come up with a rough way to value the music. It might simply assume older songs are worth at least as much as newer, less time-tested ones and pay the going rate. On the other hand, it might take the position that the royalties should be somewhat lower due to the confusion and legal uncertainty involved.

What it cannot ethically do, however, is use these great recordings to earn millions and then share nothing with the artists and their families and other copyright owners who created them. Yet that’s exactly what some digital radio services are doing — cashing in on a loophole they know is wrong and daring someone to do something about it.

Fortunately, Congress seems to be gearing up to do just that. A new bill called the CLASSICS Act aims to ensure that all music creators are paid for their work regardless of when it was recorded. And I am proud to support it.

It’s a question of basic fairness and economic justice — bringing an end to a vast windfall these services did nothing to deserve and making sure royalties get to the artists who earned them.

For many older greats, it’s also a lifeline: the difference between touring until they simply can’t go on and being able to get off the road with dignity and basic economic security.

And finally, it’s a question of respect (and not just Aretha’s song for which she surely deserves to be paid). Respect for our musical roots and the long lines of influence and inspiration that flows back through time and melody to the greats who have inspired us all.

Congress has a chance to right an obvious wrong, to respect our musical forbearers and to make the digital music economy more logical and fair.

I urge Congress to pass the CLASSICS Act now.